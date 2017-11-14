Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Grace Moretz Were Spotted Wearing Matching Rings Sparking Engagement Rumours

Are these two taking it to the next level?

After posting a picture on his Instagram account last week alongside his on/off girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham has now been spotted wearing matching rings with the 20 year old actress.

Fans were quick to spot the new piece of bling and instantly recognised that it lookd suspiciously similar to the ring Chloe has been seen wearing in recent pics.

Check out the new rings in the snap below...



(Pic: Splash)

Chloe's is engraved with a 'B' so does that mean Brooklyn's has a 'C' enscribed into it?



(Pic: Splash)

Since the pair were spotted wearing their rings, people have been asking plenty of questions.

Are these promise rings? Are the pair now engaged? What does all this mean?

Fans have bombarded the pair with positive comments, with one Instagram user writing 'You guys are goals' as another added 'You are beautiful' on a recent snap of the couple.

Luckiest person on earth A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) onOct 4, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Whatever is happeneing with these two, we definitely ship it right now and with Brooklyn now living in New York whilst he studies, we look forward to seeing plenty more cute pics on the Gram soon.

