Everything You Need To Know About The BRIT Awards 2018 - Inc. Date, Venue & How To Watch

It's set to be another epic night of music goodness!

At the 2017 BRIT Awards we witnessed some memorable performances (looking at you Stormzy & Ed) and plenty of smiling music stars picking up a much deserved prize for all their hard work.

2018 is set to be just as great and we now have a bit of information about exactly what we can expect!

When Are The BRIT Awards 2018?

The live awards show will be taking place on Wednesday 21st February 2018. The show has been held in February every year excpet 1977 and 2000, so not much change there.

Where Are The BRIT Awards 2018 Being Held?

The venue for the 2018 awards show will be London super-arena The O2. It's the eighth year in a row that The O2 has played host to the show and it never fails to help create an incredible spectacle on the night.

Where Can I Watch The BRIT Awards 2018?

The awards show will be streamed live on ITV once again so you can see everything that goes down live on the night.

Who Is Performing At The BRIT Awards 2018?

Considering that the venue and date have only just been announced, we still don't have any confirmed performers just yet. However, with the likes of Skepta, Katy Perry and the debut of that Coldplay X The Chainsmokers collab last year, we're expecting big things once again.

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Stormzy's amazing Katy Perry story from last year's BRIT Awards...

