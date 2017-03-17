Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan Just Ended Our Hopes For A New Season With One Sentence

17 March 2017, 14:57

Breaking Bad

Well that's that then.

For Breaking Bad fans, the possibility of another season of the hit show being filmed and released is the absolute dream.

Whilst the show's finale more or less put an ending to the whole story (and we were 99% satisfied), there were still so many unanswered questions and the conspiracy theories about what could have happened after the final scene are endless.

But after taking part in a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything', Vince Gilligan, the show's creator, has basically ended any hope of that happening.

 

Yo, Mr. White. #BreakingBad

A post shared by amcbreakingbad (@amcbreakingbad) onOct 24, 2014 at 2:11pm PDT

Fans asked many questions during the online chat and there were a few that caught our eye. (Beware of some serious spoilers coming up too!)

One person asked, "Are there any interesting Breaking Bad Easter eggs that you believe the viewers never caught?", to which Vince replied, "Nope! You guys are WAY too smart for us."

"I know that sounds like I'm blowing smoke up your butts...but I'm still blown away by how quickly everybody caught on to the code in the episode titles from Season 2 of 'Better Call Saul'."

Another person asked, "Does Jesse end up happy?", which saw Vince explain, "I really believe so. In my mind, yes. Don’t take that as gospel, just take that as what I personally want to believe."

"It really is up to the individual viewer, however. There is no definitive answer, and it was left that way on purpose so that you guys could come up with the ending for Jesse that you saw fit. And for me, that ending was…ultimately…peace."

But it was the following question and answer combo that will surely break the hearts of Breaking Bad fans across the world!

When one Reddit user asked, "Is Walter White dead?", Vince said, "Sure looked that way to me!". WHAT!?

 

#ThrowbackThursday

A post shared by amcbreakingbad (@amcbreakingbad) onSep 25, 2014 at 2:36pm PDT

So Walt is deffo dead and that effectively means that if there were to be another season of BB following on from the end of the finale, there would be no Heisenberg - and that obviously means there would be no point in continuing at all, right?

The dream is over people. The dream is over.

