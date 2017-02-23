A Couple Broke Up And Documented It All In Photos. That's Enough Internet For One Day, We Think...

23 February 2017, 17:36

Break-Up Photo Shoot

This is easily the most extra thing you'll ever see.

Break-ups can be tough. You have to return each other's possessions; you have to explain it to all of your mutual friends; and - most importantly - you have to delete every single piece of photographic evidence that signals you two ever existed.

Which is why we're beyond confused that one couple - Jackie and Harrison - decided to do their very own breakup photoshoot, showcasing memories of the time they split.

During college, the pair decided to end their three-year long relationship in 2015, but then reunited to do the shoot a year later.

Harrison explained that he was jealous of his friends doing cute coupled-up pictures, so he "had the idea of doing the same thing in the same setting, but post-relationship, in a different way."

Whatever happened to the days where you'd break up with someone and accidentally like on of their photos as you was deep-scrolling through their Instagram feed?!

