There's Been Some Baby News For This Made In Chelsea Fan Favourite

15 January 2017, 20:42

Made In Chelsea

Who saw this coming?

Made In Chelsea is a show that has everything.

From bitchiness to love triangles, the show's cast know how to make some brilliant TV and we absolutely love it.

But one thing we've never had on the show is an MIC baby...but that is all about to change!

Sam Thompson Has Outed His Sister Louise's MASSIVE Secret & We Doubt She's Very Happy

One of the couples who have become a bit of a big deal in recent series' is Binky and JP. One minute they're together, the next they're just friends - sometimes we just can't keep up.

Well now it seems that they're going to be tied together forever because the couple have announced that they're expecting a baby!

In the most recent series of the show, Binky and JP certainly weren't together, much to the delight of fellow fan favourite Ollie Locke, and the fact that they're now about to have an unexpected baby is going to make their already complicated relationship even more confusing.

Binky Felstead

Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Hello, Binky said, "It’s obviously been a huge shock to both of us. This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I'm going to be ok either way. Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now."

Talking about their relationship situation, JP added, "Where we're both being very mature is with the fact that you should never get back together just because there's a baby in the picture. It has to be for the right reasons. We love each other a great deal, and there's no pressure – but you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We're just taking it very easy."

 

A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) onJan 9, 2017 at 11:23am PST

 

The pair have had numerous on-screen arguments about cheating and a lack of trust, but it seems that they're going to be moving forward together, as Binky claimed, "But we're not dating anyone else. We're going on dates and hanging out. It would be silly for us to rush back into anything, but we want to focus on the future now rather than the past."

So they are dating? Or are they still in that weird 'we're sort of dating but not' situation that has confised viewers for the past two series'?

"We're starting this year with a completely blank slate," Binky stated. "It's a new start. We're incredibly lucky, we feel so blessed to be bringing this life into the world."

But what will this mean for the show? Will the pair be taking a break or will their child become one of the new cast members?

Please excuse us whilst we sit and wait for a response from Ollie Locke.

You may also like...

Popstars Sing Their Fav Song Of 2016

02:02

Trending On Capital FM

Camila Cabello Machine Gun Kelly Bad Things

This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (15th January 2017)

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Ed Sheeran Big Top 40 Studio 3

This Week's Top 10 (15th January 2017)

BRIT Awards 2017 Nominations Party

Here Come The BRITs! All The Photos From The BRIT Awards 2017 Nominations Party

BRITs 2017

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site