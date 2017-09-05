This Guy Received The Most Savage ‘Wrong Number Text’ Ever & Now Everyone Wants To Find Helen

5 September 2017, 16:32

Best Wrong Number Text Ever

Always make sure you have the right number!

Sometimes things happen and you need to contact someone whose details you don't have.

Sadly for Helen, this didn't end so well and she might want to have a word with the person who gave her Christi's number.

> Celebrities And Their Cartoon Counterparts - 21 Stars That Have Appeared In Animation

Of course that's not gonna make any sense to you right now, so let us explain!

Twitter user @noahapaul shared the following message which he received accidentally and it's absolute wrong number gold...

But what was the stunt that Brittney pulled?

Did Caitlin deserve what she got?

Is the cul-de-sac barbecue really the biggest event of the century Helen?

Well after ghosting Helen and getting all the lols on Twitter, Noah then went and shared an update...

Best Wrong Number Text Ever (Censored)

How incredible is this entire situation?!

It turns out that Brittney had actually keyed Caitlin's car and is gonna be in for a world of pain if her mum doesn't reply to Helen pretty sharpish.

Not to mention she might miss out on the cul-de-sac barbeque!


GIF: GIPHY

Cue the rest of Twitter sharing some hilarious replies to this amazing thread...

How long will it be before 'Helen's Cul-De-Sac BBQ' is the newest fly on the wall reality TV show then?

We're already waiting TV producers...make it happen.

Whilst you're here, check out this awesome iPhone hack that will turn your speakers into a full-on soundsystem...

iPhone Speaker Trick To Make Your Phone Louder

00:28

Get on the Capital app now for more hilarious internet goings on and check out the biggest and best tunes around whilst you're on there too!

Trending On Capital FM

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Appear To Confirm Their Relationship's Back On After Paddleboarding Again

Katy Perry

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    ...Ready For It? artwork
    ...Ready For It?
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  7. 7
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  8. 8
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  9. 9
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  11. 11
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  12. 12
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  13. 13
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  14. 14
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  15. 15
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  16. 16
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  19. 19
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  20. 20
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  23. 23
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  24. 24
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  25. 25
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
  26. 26
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  27. 27
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  28. 28
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  29. 29
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  30. 30
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  31. 31
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  33. 33
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  34. 34
    Aphrodite artwork
    Aphrodite
    Kamaliya
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  37. 37
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
  38. 38
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  39. 39
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site