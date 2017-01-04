9 Of The Best Lip Sync Battle Moments That You Have To Re-Watch Right Now

4 January 2017, 06:00

Lip Sync Battle Canvas

From Justin Bieber dressing up as Ozzy Osbourne, to an excellent Taylor Swift parody - here are all the Lip Sync Battles you NEED to see again!

Some of the world's biggest celebrities donning wigs and costumes and taking on the persona of other celebrities is one of our favourite things... so it's just as well that Lip Sync Battle UK is returning to our screens! 

To celebrate Lip Sync Battle UK returning to Channel 5 this Friday (6th January) at 10pm, we've rounded up the best ones you NEED to see right now! 

 

Justin Bieber as Ozzy Osbourne 

Who knew JB had this hilarious rendition of 'Crazy Train' in him? And is it weird we still totally fancy him with that wig and nail polish?! 

 

Alesha Dixon as Taylor Swift 

In the UK version of the show, Alesha took on Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' - and we're pretty sure it's one of our fave T-Swiz take-offs, ever! 

 

Jenna Dewan as Channing Tatum in Magic Mike 

Jenna showed her other half that he wasn't the only one to have some SERIOUS stripper-style moves... as she took on his iconic character as they went head to head. 

 

Channing Tatum as Beyonce

Donning a crop top and a VERY fetching wig, Channing did his best Beyonce booty shake... and we were seriously impressed when he was joined by ACTUAL Beyonce! 

 

Comedian Katherine Ryan taking on Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' 

Recreating the iconic dance video for Justin's 'Sorry'. Katherine had ALL the moves down pat. 

 

Gigi Hadid doing 'Backstreet's Back' 

Donning a tight leather catsuit, Gigi looked every inch the pop princess as she took on this classic '90s hit... and was joined on stage by the band themselves. 

 

Anne Hathaway as Miley Cyrus 

'Wrecking Ball' and everything, Anne did a VERY convincing impression of Miley! 

 

Eva Longoria as Nicki Minaj 

Complete with the little pink weights and a padded out booty - we reckon Eva makes a VERY good Nicki! 

 

David Walliams as Adele 

Donning Adele's furry coat and her flip phone, David took on 'Hello' - extra points for the leaves and the fan! 

 

Pop Alter-Egos! 9 Times The Stars Dressed As OTHER Celebrities

Funniest Fake Stories Written About Popstars

The #CapitalJBB stars reveal all!

02:25

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Zara Larsson Instagram New Year's Eve

This Week's Top 10 (1st January 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site