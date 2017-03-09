This Is 100% The Greatest Harry Potter Tattoo You'll Ever See...And We're Not Kidding

9 March 2017, 15:45

Harry Potter Tattoo

Yeah...so this is the best thing we've ever seen. EVER!

Tattoos can be a thing of beauty, or they can be really, really crap.

If you go to the right tattoo artist though, you can potentially get a work of genius inked into your bod and that is exactly what one Harry Potter fan now has on his entire arm.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Just Tattooed Roman Kemp With The Most Unique Design You'll Ever See

Heather Brown is a major Potter fan and she decided to get a homage to the wizarding world tattooed onto her arm, but we can bet she never imagined it would turn out this well!

 

A post shared by Heather Ward (@browniekeeper) onMar 6, 2017 at 3:15am PST

 

How insanely incredible is that!?

The tattoo was designed and inked by supremely talented Ben Ochoa, a tattoo artist who works with Black Anchor Collective in LA. He's designed and worked on some pretty amazing pieces over the years, but this magical piece is our favourite by far.

Heather has posted regular updates of the tatt on her Instagram page showing the process of it being created - a process which began 32 weeks ago and apparently isn't even finished yet!

 

A post shared by Heather Ward (@browniekeeper) onJul 24, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

 

Check out some of the other tattoos Ben has worked on in recent times...

 

A post shared by Ben Ochoa (@ben_ochoa) onJan 22, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

 

 

A post shared by Ben Ochoa (@ben_ochoa) onMar 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

 

 

A post shared by Ben Ochoa (@ben_ochoa) onFeb 25, 2017 at 12:43am PST

 

This guy is an absolute Tattoo G.O.A.T!

So if you thought your mate had the best Harry Potter tattoo around, you might want to think again.

Girl Meets Louis Tomlinson, Asks Him To Draw A Hedgehog For New Tattoo, Get's Nothing Like It

You may also like...

Stranger Things vs. Harry Potter

What would happen if the worlds of Stranger Things and Harry Potter collided?

01:03

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Martin Jensen Chart Battle

This Unknown Danish DJ Could Actually Beat Ed Sheeran To The No.1 Spot This Sunday

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 9 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 9
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  11. 11
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  15. 15
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  22. 22
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  23. 23
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  25. 25
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  26. 26
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  27. 27
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  29. 29
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  30. 30
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  32. 32
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  33. 33
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  34. 34
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Helium artwork
    Helium
    Sia
    itunes
  36. 36
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  39. 39
    Love artwork
    Love
    Lana Del Rey
    itunes
  40. 40
    Giants artwork
    Giants
    Take That
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site