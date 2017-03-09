This Is 100% The Greatest Harry Potter Tattoo You'll Ever See...And We're Not Kidding

Yeah...so this is the best thing we've ever seen. EVER!

Tattoos can be a thing of beauty, or they can be really, really crap.

If you go to the right tattoo artist though, you can potentially get a work of genius inked into your bod and that is exactly what one Harry Potter fan now has on his entire arm.

Heather Brown is a major Potter fan and she decided to get a homage to the wizarding world tattooed onto her arm, but we can bet she never imagined it would turn out this well!

A post shared by Heather Ward (@browniekeeper) onMar 6, 2017 at 3:15am PST

How insanely incredible is that!?

The tattoo was designed and inked by supremely talented Ben Ochoa, a tattoo artist who works with Black Anchor Collective in LA. He's designed and worked on some pretty amazing pieces over the years, but this magical piece is our favourite by far.

Heather has posted regular updates of the tatt on her Instagram page showing the process of it being created - a process which began 32 weeks ago and apparently isn't even finished yet!

A post shared by Heather Ward (@browniekeeper) onJul 24, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

Check out some of the other tattoos Ben has worked on in recent times...

A post shared by Ben Ochoa (@ben_ochoa) onJan 22, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

A post shared by Ben Ochoa (@ben_ochoa) onMar 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

A post shared by Ben Ochoa (@ben_ochoa) onFeb 25, 2017 at 12:43am PST

This guy is an absolute Tattoo G.O.A.T!

So if you thought your mate had the best Harry Potter tattoo around, you might want to think again.

