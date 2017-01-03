Bella Thorne Revealed Some BIG News For 2017 That's Got Us Excited AF

At the end of 2016, we all fell a little bit in love with Bella Thorne and it's only going to get stronger this year.

Being one of the hottest actress/models in Hollywood right now just isn't enough for Bella so she's decided to dip her toe back into the world of music!

One of her avid followers on Twitter came across an image showing Bella amongst the likes of Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj due to release music this year. In order to verify how true this was, the fan asked Bella directly and she actually answered!

Well...Bella...is it true?!

PIC: PA

This isn't the first time Bella has ventured into the world of music. Her single 'Call It Whatever' has amassed an incredible 62 MILLION views on YouTube in just two years. Surely, whatever she has on the cards for 2017 is going to blow our minds!

