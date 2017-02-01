People Think Bella Thorne Has Had Lip Fillers After She Posted This Selfie

Okay guys, let's chill out shall we?

Bella Thorne is an avid tweeter, yes?

We get it, Twitter is a great place to connect with your fans and whatnot. It’s a fun way to pass an hour or two.

But it seems that it’s not Bella’s career or fandom that is the centre of attention at the moment… but her lips.

Just like it’s happened with Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne is being bombarded with tweets asking the age old question: “Did you get lip fillers?"

If y'all think Kylie exaggerates with her lips, look at Bella Thorne .... I — justin (@affectingbieber) February 1, 2017

@bellathorne did you get your lips done yes or no? — candace (@candacecant) February 1, 2017

@bellathorne You're overdoing it with the lips stahpppp — jess (@jessiebaby_k) February 1, 2017

@bellathorne your lips are bigger than your ego. Their HUGE. — Donald (@BootsIsCatbug) February 1, 2017

Bella Thorne & those lips on snap chat have me mad everyday — ciná (@briannaarosee_) January 31, 2017

@bellathorne did you get your lips done they look so nice — SAB (@svbrizzle) January 25, 2017

A. Not sure why it matters.

B. She can do what she wants.

C. Who cares?!

She’s happy and feeling sassy, so let her get on with it. No?

She did also let slip a supposedly MASSIVE spoiler about her new TV show, Famous in Love, when she revealed that she kisses another girl.

The new show is being produced by the same lady, Marlene King, who produced Pretty Little Liars so we are expecting BIG things.

