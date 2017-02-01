People Think Bella Thorne Has Had Lip Fillers After She Posted This Selfie

1 February 2017, 16:48

Bella Thorne

Okay guys, let's chill out shall we?

Bella Thorne is an avid tweeter, yes? 

We get it, Twitter is a great place to connect with your fans and whatnot. It’s a fun way to pass an hour or two.

> Charlie Puth Has Slammed Bella Thorne After Finding Out She Was Still Dating Tyler Posey When They Got Together

But it seems that it’s not Bella’s career or fandom that is the centre of attention at the moment… but her lips. 

Just like it’s happened with Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne is being bombarded with tweets asking the age old question: “Did you get lip fillers?"

A. Not sure why it matters.

B. She can do what she wants.

C. Who cares?!

She’s happy and feeling sassy, so let her get on with it. No?

She did also let slip a supposedly MASSIVE spoiler about her new TV show, Famous in Love, when she revealed that she kisses another girl. 

The new show is being produced by the same lady, Marlene King, who produced Pretty Little Liars so we are expecting BIG things.

