Bella Thorne Just Revealed Why She Stays BFF's With Her Exes & We Totally Get It

Within the last month, Bella Thorne has proven just HOW to deal with a break up.

She’s put the record straight on her ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin’s alleged naked photo leaks, declared that her other ex boyfriend, Tyler Posey, is an ‘angel’ and then sent congratulations to Gregg on his new show.

But she has now cleared up the important reason why she’s remaining friends with her exes, and we have to say, we kinda get it.

“Good things I’m friends with my exs or I would be missing lots of packages and clothes hahaha”, she tweeted.

Good things I'm friends with my exs or I would be missing lots of packages and clothes hahaha — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 4, 2017

Yeah, we get it. Missing packages and losing clothes is the worst.

