Bella Thorne Claps Back At Twitter Troll Who Slammed Her For Taking Her Disney Role By Revealing She Would've Ended Up On The Streets

4 August 2017, 16:02

Bella Thorne

YES BELLA!

It’s easy to forget that Bella Thorne started her career on the Disney Channel in the show ‘Shake It Up!’.

Bella Thorne doesn’t exactly act like your super-sweet Disney starlet and as she’s grown up, she’s found a much edgier look which is worlds away from her innocent Disney days. But hey, change is good and Bella is loving life right now. 

> Charlie Puth Has Slammed Bella Thorne After Finding Out She Was Still Dating Tyler Posey When They Got Together

That is until, she’s confronted by haters on Twitter who attempt to slam her for taking the Disney role in the first place. 

Needless to say, Bella is absolutely not here for it. 

A Twitter user asked the question: “If ur plan is to be edgy and controversial then maybe you shouldn’t have started ur career on Disney channel ???”. 

Bella, being the clap back Queen that she is wasn’t going to stand for it and promptly replied: “You’re right when I was about to live on the streets with no money and a whole family I shoulda turned down the offer”. 

It’s not the first time that Bella has opened up about her previous struggles.

“We were about to live physically on the street if I didn’t have that role. We were living off Stouffer’s coupons, and that’s all we had to eat every day. That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you’re a single mum raising four kids with debt and you have nothing to your name, it’s f***ing s***ty”, she revealed to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused. 

LOL. Remember when Bella Thorne broke up with Charlie Puth and then his song came on the radio? Her reaction is priceless.

Bella Thorne Dances To Charlie Puth Track Following Split

00:32

