Bella Hadid Brilliantly Told Off Her Security Guard For Being Rough With A Female Photographer

14 September 2017, 15:24

Bella Hadid security

Bella stood up for the snapper and made sure she was OK.

Life as a paparazzi can be hard (shout out to the snapper who didn’t get out of the way of Justin Bieber’s moving car and had his foot run over) but not when you’re trying to get a snap of Bella Hadid.

Selena Gomez Shocks Fans As She Reveals She Had A Kidney Transplant Last Summer

The model was being pursued by a pack of photographers and fans as she left the Michael Kors show in New York Fashion Week, and her security took her down some narrow pavements to try and get her to her car.

When one of her security moved a female photographer out of the way too roughly, Bella stepped in to tell him off and check she was alright.

She yelled at the man, “Hey! Can you please not touch her! Are you ok? Don't touch her!” as she held the photographer’s arm and made sure she wasn’t hurt.

We love that Bella won’t take any c**p from anyone – and we adore her even more for sticking up for the woman against that burly security guard too.

Download the Capital app now for more on your fave celebs and the hottest music too!

Gigi Hadid Styles Out Losing A Shoe On The Catwalk

00:44

 

Trending On Capital FM

Game of Thrones

Turns Out Daenerys & Jon Snow Might Not Be Aunt & Nephew After All... But Could Be Even More Closely Related
Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
  6. 6
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version) artwork
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  9. 9
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  10. 10
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  11. 11
    High Heeled Shoes artwork
    High Heeled Shoes
    Megan McKenna
    itunes
  12. 12
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  13. 13
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  14. 14
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  15. 15
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  16. 16
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  18. 18
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  19. 19
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  20. 20
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  23. 23
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  24. 24
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  29. 29
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  30. 30
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala Feat. Ella Eyre
    itunes
  31. 31
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  33. 33
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  34. 34
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  35. 35
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  36. 36
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  38. 38
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  39. 39
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  40. 40
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site