Twitter Is DESTROYING The Prince From Beauty And The Beast, 'Cause He's Not As Good Looking As The Actual Beast

That growl tho.

Oh, 'Beauty and the Beast' is out, is it? Nah. We hadn't noticed. We've only been counting down every single second until it's release. We've re-watched the 1991 original exactly 1,991 times in preparation. And as we type this article, one of us is sat dressed head-to-toe as Lumiere, the candlestick.

So when it was being screened in the cinema, we thought we'd hear a few fangirls swooning over the Beast's whirlwind romance; whereas in reality, they were just complaining that the Prince just wasn't half as good looking as the Beast. Yes. That weird horned-bear monster thing.

Dan Stevens, an actor known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb, plays the live-action reimagining of the Beast, and let's not get too ahead of ourselves - we think he's a hunk. Because, well...

Pic: GIPHY

Yeah. We know, right?

But, erm, well, some people are under the belief that Dan's Beast was far better looking before he lost his fangs and claws, and became a human being. We're equally as confused as you are.

How did they manage to make the beast better looking as the beast than the man — Riley Wood (@MREPICDRAGONS) March 20, 2017

I thought the Beast was better looking than the man lol — KVTIN (@Kattybug17) March 20, 2017

(but to be honest, the prince is better looking as the beast ) — kora (@korawrsully) March 19, 2017

Beauty and the beast was soooo good also the beast is better looking than the prince — Tiffany (@tiffjamesyy) March 19, 2017

Although, he does have pretty big arms. And, he does turn out to be kind of sweet, even though he's a monster. And the way he looks at Belle. Plus he can dance. And he owns a library. Alright, we're sold. The Beast is hella hot. Call us, kay, bae?

Pic: Getty

