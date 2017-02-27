Nooo! Science Has Proved That Avocados Really Aren't That Good For You & It's Broken Our Hearts

27 February 2017, 11:59

Avocado Instagram Post elyturm_elyse

Everyone's favourite fruit just took a big blow when it comes to the actual facts.

Avocados are grown on trees, they are green AF and taste so damn good that sometimes when we're munching down on one we can't actually believe it counts as one of our five a day.

Science Has Finally Proved The Best Way To Get A Super Toned Stomach & It's Not Too Tricky TBH

Instagrammers all across the globe post pictures of that most sacred of fruits in a bid to come across as healthy to their followers, BUT all is not what it seems according to those clever people at Cambridge University.

 

Avocado rose toasts served with spinach and fresh rosemary by @crave.the.benefits #bestofvegan

A post shared by Best Of Vegan (@bestofvegan) onFeb 26, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Now bear with us as we're about to drop some serious science knowledge on your ass. The general view is that avocados stock us up with Omega 3 fatty acids, Vitamin B5, Vitamin K and fibre BUT there's evidence that it actually increases the risk of heart disease!

The study suggests that there are 'rare gene mutations' in certain individuals which can lead to high levels of cholesterol.

lovelyplantfood

PIC: Instagram/@lovelyplantfood

9 Painful Steps It Always Takes To Convince Your Lazy Mate To Go To The Gym With You

Cambridge University professor Dr Butterworth (sweet name) revealed, "This is significant because we had always believed that good cholesterol is associated with a lower risk of heart disease."

Adding "This is one of the first studies to show that some people that have high levels of 'good' cholesterol actually have a higher risk of heart disease so it challenges our conventional wisdom about whether 'good' cholesterol is protecting people from heart disease or not."

But let's face it...we're all going to keep eating them right?!

You may also like...

Did Selena Just Confuse Yorkshire Pudding with Tampon!?!?

Selena Gomez and Roman Kemp play the Whisper Challenge.

02:04

Trending On Capital FM

Kardashians at a Cosmopolitan event

What The Kardashians Have In Their Customised Glam Rooms Is Next Level Ridiculous

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Oscars 2017

16 Of The MUST-SEE Red Carpet Photos From The Oscars 2017 Including Katy Perry, Nick Jonas & Caitlyn Jenner
Fashion month catwalk

The MUST-SEE Catwalk Moments From Fashion Month AW17 Including Kendall, Gigi & Bella

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape of You (Stormzy Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  4. 4
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  8. 8
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site