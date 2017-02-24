Rumour Has It, Ashley Roberts Was Spotted 'Cosied Up' To Brooklyn Beckham At The BRITs After Party

24 February 2017, 12:37

Ashley Robert and Brooklyn Beckham rumoured to be

We were NOT expecting this.

Rumour has it, ex Pussycat Dolls singer and now TV presenter, Ashley Roberts was spotted ‘cosied up’ to the eldest Beckham kid, Brooklyn at the BRITs after party! 

Sorry… WHAT?!

> Brooklyn Beckham Seriously Didn’t Know His Parents Were Famous Until He Was 13

According to sources, “she was very keen to get to know Brooklyn so asked her agent to introduce her to him. He jumped out of his seat to talk to her and they chatted for over 30 minutes as Ashley tried to get Brooklyn to dance by showing him some of her moves. At one point Ashley was mouthing the lyrics of the song playing to Brooklyn, who be this time had a huge smile on his face”. 

Now, at this point there is very little factual evidence to base this on - no photos of them together, no Instagram photos, nothing. We’re not sure how much we believe this, if we’re honest, but definitely one to keep an eye on!

You May Also Like...

Chloe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham's Reality TV Show

00:41

Trending On Capital FM

Rebecca Black Katy Perry 'Chained To The Rhythm'

WATCH: Remember Friday's Rebecca Black? She's Sung 'Chained To The Rhythm' And... It's Actually Really Good

Katy Perry

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Harry Styles on the tube

Going Underground! 20 MASSIVE Celebrities Taking The Tube

Little Mix BRITs 2017 Live Performance

BRIT Awards 2017: Must-See Photos Inc. Little Mix, Katy Perry & Zara Larsson

BRITs 2017

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  7. 7
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site