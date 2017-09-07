YOU Can Be The Next Chris & Kem! Apply For ITV’s New Love Island Spin-Off Show Now

So, who's the first to sign up then?

The time has finally arrived for you to show off those muscles you've been working on for the last six months. That's what 70% of Love Island was about right? Now then, are YOU ready to apply?!

Love Island was an absolute revelation this year. Chris and Kem's bromance left us wanting to find our very own BFF, Camilla stole everyone's hearts and Marcel was still chatting about Blazin' Squad. So, who wants to do it all over again?

ITV are looking for "fun and vibrant singles from across the UK who want to take part in an African adventure".

And just to make us want to pack our suitcases even quicker, they're after, "A group of boys, and a group of girls will live together amid the wild beauty of the South African Savannah. The boys and girls will compete against each other in a variety of challenges, in a bid to win an end of series cash prize."

Shooting starts in February 2018 and the show is called 'Survival Of The Fittest', so you better start getting ready! Let us know if you apply okay?!

