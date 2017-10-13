14 Memes You'll Totally Get If You Just Really Don't Wanna Go Out-Out Tonight

Why are all of these me every Friday?

Ah. We love Fridays. They mean we have a weekend. They also - sigh - mean that we have to start coming up with excuses as to why we can't come out tonight.

All we want to do is stay in, with our feet up, a whole multipack of crisps to ourselves, and look at memes. Which is why we've put the two of those worlds together.

>

We give you permission to just enjoy these, and if anyone even thinks of inviting you out-out tonight, just send them right here.

1.

Pic: Twitter



2.

Pic: Twitter



3.

Pic: Twitter



4.

when people cancel plans and u didnt wanna go anyway pic.twitter.com/zMY5soCG8g — |(• ◡•)|/ \(❍ᴥ❍ʋ) (@LoveeeeSarah) November 15, 2015

5.

Pic: Twitter



6.

Pic: Twitter



7.

Pic: Twitter



8.

Pic: Twitter



9.

Pic: Instagram



10.

Pic: Twitter



11.

12.

Pic: Twitter



13.

Pic: Pinterest



14.

Pic: Instagram



>

But when we do eventually go out, you can bet we'll be throwing shapes to this huge banger from Matt Terry and Dua Lipa...