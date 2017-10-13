14 Memes You'll Totally Get If You Just Really Don't Wanna Go Out-Out Tonight

Now Playing
Rain The Script Download 'Rain' on iTunes
13 October 2017, 15:26
Why are all of these me every Friday?
Ah. We love Fridays. They mean we have a weekend. They also - sigh - mean that we have to start coming up with excuses as to why we can't come out tonight.
All we want to do is stay in, with our feet up, a whole multipack of crisps to ourselves, and look at memes. Which is why we've put the two of those worlds together.
>
We give you permission to just enjoy these, and if anyone even thinks of inviting you out-out tonight, just send them right here.
1.
Pic: Twitter
2.
Pic: Twitter
3.
Pic: Twitter
4.
when people cancel plans and u didnt wanna go anyway pic.twitter.com/zMY5soCG8g— |(• ◡•)|/ \(❍ᴥ❍ʋ) (@LoveeeeSarah) November 15, 2015
5.
Pic: Twitter
6.
Pic: Twitter
7.
Pic: Twitter
8.
Pic: Twitter
9.
Pic: Instagram
10.
Pic: Twitter
11.
12.
Pic: Twitter
13.
Pic: Pinterest
14.
Pic: Instagram
>
But when we do eventually go out, you can bet we'll be throwing shapes to this huge banger from Matt Terry and Dua Lipa...