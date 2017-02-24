Ant & Dec Just Confirmed That SM:TV Live Could Return Very Soon

24 February 2017, 17:22

SM:TV

Nineties kids...prepare to freak out!

We all know Ant & Dec as the super amazing TV presenters who brighten up our screens on the likes of I'm A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway, but who remembers their hilarious time presenting classic kids TV programme SM:TV Live?

It was a staple part of your saturday morning viewing if you grew up in the nineties and skits like Wonkey Donkey and Challenge Ant had all of us glued to our screens.

WATCH: Ant & Dec's Fave BRITs Story, Involving A Motor And Eminem, Is The Weirdest Thing We've Heard

Well prepare to relive those memories because the dynamic duo have confirmed that they're doing their darned best to bring it back to our screens in 2018!

Ant and Dec with Roman Kemp

When a tabloid recently asked them about bringing the show back, Ant said, "It’s funny because we were talking to somebody about this recently because it’s twenty years since the launch of SM:TV next year. So, we were saying whether we could do an anniversary special or something, and we got carried away with the idea."

OMG we just totally got way too overexcited at the prospect of this. But what about Cat Deeley? It wouldn't be the same without all the originals returning!

"If we did a one off, it would be on at 9.25am, with C.H.U.M.S and all that, and get Cat back!", Ant revealed. Dec was also hugely positive about the whole thing and explained that they've been speaking to certain people about making the return of the show a serious thing."

Ant & Dec with Cat Deeley

Picture: Getty

"We’re floating it about a few people at the moment, and were getting some positive responses so far", he explained, giving us ALL the hope that our dreams will come true and this legendary show will be back.

The show originally ran from 1998-2003 before the three presenters went their separate ways as Ant & Dec moved on to other shows and Cat Deeley moved out to the U.S.

To celebrate such a momentous occasion, let's relive this classic edition of Wonkey Donkey and prepare for what is guaranteed to be a hilarious 2018 version!

You may also like...

Ant & Dec's Fave BRITs Story Involves A Car, A Lift And Eminem. Obviously...

We need to go out with these two more often.

02:31

Trending On Capital FM

Ben on Friends

Ross's Son Ben From 'Friends' Is A Legitimate Hot AF Heart-Throb Now

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion month catwalk

The MUST-SEE Catwalk Moments From Fashion Month AW17 Including Kendall, Gigi & Bella

Harry Styles on the tube

Going Underground! 21 MASSIVE Celebrities Taking The Tube

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  7. 7
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site