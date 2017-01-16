American Horror Story Season 7: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & The Theme

We're already terrified.

American Horror Story has been responsible for our nightmares since 2011.

Thank you, Ryan Murphy for some of the most disturbing dreams we’ve ever had.

But it seems that no one can get enough of the cult TV show as it's returning for season 7. YAY.

Here’s what we know so far.

The Release Date.

There’s isn’t an official release date just yet, but as usual, we can probably expect the new season to land around September or October. The first five season’s all aired during October and the sixth season aired in September 2016.

We can’t imagine season seven being any different.

The Theme.

Again, there hasn’t been an official announcement about the theme for the seventh instalment yet and if season six was anything to go by, we could be waiting a while. Oh, and the production team will more than likely tease us again.

Fans have speculated that it could be a water-based theme after the AHS social platforms tweeted something at the end of season six. Which, as usual, was absolutely terrifying.

What we do know for sure is that it will be linked to Freak Show in some way and that it’ll be “a modern-day story”.

Ryan Murphy also went on to explain that the theme for the seventh season came to him out of the blue. “It comes to me as it always comes to me. I sit up in bed and I say “That’s it!” I have been mulling a couple of ideas and I wasn’t loving it. Then I was thinking of this other thing and I literally sat up in bed and said “That’s it!” Whenever it happens it’s such a relief because it’s so much pressure”.

The Crossover.

Whilst Murphy has confirmed that some of the seasons will eventually cross over, it’s not going to be season seven.

The Cast.

It’s already been announced that fan favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for season seven.

None of the other cast members have been confirmed yet but we’re thinking that Kathy Bates, Denis O’Hare, Lily Rabe and Angela Bassett will return.

Filming.

As with the other seasons, we’re expecting filming to start in the Summer.

The Trailer.

Three words - Watch. This. Space.

The Future.

We’ve got at least three more seasons of the show, that’s already been confirmed -season seven for 2017, season eight for 2018, and season nine for 2019.

