Love Island’s Alex Bowen Just Got A HUGE Tattoo Of GF Olivia Buckland On His Leg & Wow!

Fans can't decide whether they like it or hate it!

People often get tattoos thaht are dedicated to loved ones and see them as a way to declare their love.

For Love Island star Alex Bowen, that's exactly the case as he's just unveiled a massive new inking of his girlfriend Olivia Buckland's face on his leg, but it's totally split the opinions of his fans.

Alex shared a picture of the tattoo alongside the caption 'The realest @oliviadbuck thanks to @chelsealouiisetattoo @darkheartstudiouk leg sleeves started', so it sounds as though this will be one of many!

The realest @oliviadbuck thanks to @chelsealouiisetattoo @darkheartstudiouk leg sleeves started A post shared by A L E X B O W E N (@ab_bowen) onNov 13, 2017 at 9:22am PST

But whilst fans usually love his pics on Instagram, this new tattoo snap has completely split opinions with some fans thinking the new ink is cute, whilst others were horrified that he'd have it done.

Olivia tweeted the pic and wrote 'Speechless. @ ab_bowen07 how did I get this lucky he’s mad'...

Speechless. @ab_bowen07 how did I get this lucky he’s mad. pic.twitter.com/6jNzHW1QML — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) November 13, 2017

To show just how much fans were split on the tatt, check out these two messages which Olivia received after she posted the pic...

It's nice to see true, genuine, loyal men totally devoted to their woman It's refreshing. https://t.co/7ew0zi0J6l — Genevieve Smith (@GennieSmith90) November 13, 2017

One year later you'll see the bloke on tattoo fixers https://t.co/5pVB2HP6R5 — Patryk (@NPatryk) November 14, 2017

Olivia hit back at the negative response and claimed that she'd soon be married to Alex, proving that the tattoo wasn't a mistake...

Lol no you won’t you’ll see us at the alter Hun. Say hi to Mrs bowen and byeeeeee to your shit joke https://t.co/Zj39i0hbqO — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) November 14, 2017

So what are your thoughts on Alex's new tattoo?

Would you get one of your partner's face or are you horrified that anyone would even consider getting one done?

