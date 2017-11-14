Love Island’s Alex Bowen Just Got A HUGE Tattoo Of GF Olivia Buckland On His Leg & Wow!

14 November 2017, 10:56

Alex Bowen's Olivia Buckland Tattoo

Fans can't decide whether they like it or hate it!

People often get tattoos thaht are dedicated to loved ones and see them as a way to declare their love.

For Love Island star Alex Bowen, that's exactly the case as he's just unveiled a massive new inking of his girlfriend Olivia Buckland's face on his leg, but it's totally split the opinions of his fans.

> Katie Price Finally Revealed One Of Chris Hughes' Flirty Messages But In The Least Subtle Way Possible

Alex shared a picture of the tattoo alongside the caption 'The realest @oliviadbuck thanks to @chelsealouiisetattoo @darkheartstudiouk leg sleeves started', so it sounds as though this will be one of many!

 

The realest @oliviadbuck thanks to @chelsealouiisetattoo @darkheartstudiouk leg sleeves started

A post shared by A L E X B O W E N (@ab_bowen) onNov 13, 2017 at 9:22am PST

But whilst fans usually love his pics on Instagram, this new tattoo snap has completely split opinions with some fans thinking the new ink is cute, whilst others were horrified that he'd have it done.

Olivia tweeted the pic and wrote 'Speechless. how did I get this lucky he’s mad'...

To show just how much fans were split on the tatt, check out these two messages which Olivia received after she posted the pic...

Olivia hit back at the negative response and claimed that she'd soon be married to Alex, proving that the tattoo wasn't a mistake...

So what are your thoughts on Alex's new tattoo?

Would you get one of your partner's face or are you horrified that anyone would even consider getting one done?

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Celeb Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Amber & Olivia from Love Island 2017 joined us in the studio...

