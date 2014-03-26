#WayBackWHENsday: 7 Headline-Grabbing Moments From This Time Last Year

The Saturdays were still riding high - their collaboration with Sean Paul, 'What About Us', spent its second week at the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 - and all of these gems were keeping you entertained this time last year...

1. We all managed to fulfil our dreams of sharing a bath with Cheryl Cole, as the 'Fight For This Love' star strips down for a L'Oreal campaign.

2. Liam Payne was left red faced when his cab driver turned the radio off the second a One Direction song came on. #awkward

3. But we're sure it wasn't Beyonce driving his taxi, she was too busy posing for her Instagram followers in New York City.

4. Olly Murs was left a little flustered when he took a tumble live on stage in Cardiff.

5. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed to the world that they'd be choosing a 'unique' name for their baby. Little did we know they'd end up picking 'North West'...

6. Maroon 5 smashed the Billboard record for most number 1 singles from a group in 20 years - 'Daylight' went straight to the top spot in March 2013.

7. And speaking of records, Justin Timberlake smashed his personal best, with his new album 'The 20/20 Experience' selling over a million copies in its first week! Check out some of the hits from the album on our exclusive #CapitalMixtape!

