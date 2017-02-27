The Vamps’ 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

27 February 2017, 12:04

The Vamps UK Tour 2017

The ‘All Night’ stars are bringing their live show to a town near you in 2017 – and we can't wait!

The Vamps have just announced that they're heading on tour and the four-piece will be bringing their live show to venues across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets are on sale now, so be sure to get your tickets nice and early – this show is going to be their biggest and best yet!

The production on this tour is going to be their best yet, featuring a gigantic stage with runways and ramps that will take the band to all parts of the arena floor and closer to fans than ever before.

The staging will also feature 2 pits; the ‘Wow Pit’ and the ‘Brad Pit’. The Wow Pit is a semi-circle standing pit located directly at the front of the stage, that will be surrounded by additional stage ramps.

The 2nd pit called the ‘Brad Pit’ will be located at the end of the main runway, where the band will come further out into the crowd to play and interact with their loyal fans.

The Vamps at 'Craig David Switches On The Oxford S

Picture: Getty

With their album due out in 2017, this could be a chance to hear some brand new Vamps tunes performed live for the very first time, so don't miss out!

Check out The Vamps’ 2017 UK tour dates below:

28.4.17 – Sheffield, Sheffield Arena

29.4.17 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

1.5.17 – Newcastle, Newcastle Arena

5.5.17 – Liverpool, Echo Arena

6.5.17 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

8.5.17 – Dublin, 3Arena

10.5.17 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

13.5.17 – London, The O2 Arena

16.5.17 – Cardiff, The Motorpoint Arena

17.5.17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

19.5.17 – Birmingham, Genting Arena

The Vamps Playing With This Mouth Piece Is EVERYTHING!

All kinds of amazing!

01:52

