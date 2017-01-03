Charlotte Crosby Reveals She’s Happy To Put The “Most Traumatic Year” Behind Her

3 January 2017, 16:14

Charlotte Crosby

From relationship dramas to her tragic ectopic pregnancy, Charlotte had one hell of a 2016.

Most people were happy to see the back of 2016, but none more so than Charlotte Crosby, who has had one hell of a tough 2016. 

Speaking to Heat magazine, Charlotte explained that she learned a lot fro the past 12 months, which included her tragic ectopic pregnancy and finally splitting from Gary Beadle for good.

Marnie Simpson & Lewis Bloor Have Split Up In A Surprisingly Low-Key Fashion

She explained, “It was definitely the most traumatic year of my life so far. It has been a learning curve, but so much has happened that it’s made me stronger.

“I’ve learnt that I can cope with much more than I ever thought I could. It’s made me realise I should never have to put up with c**p, and it’s made me know my own worth.” 

Charlotte revealed her tragic pregnancy back in March, and told the world about how Gary had cheated on her with three girls while filming Ex On The Beach when she got rushed in to hospital.

The couple had been together on and off for five years after meeting on Geordie Shore, but the ectopic pregnancy was the last straw for their relationship, and she called it off for good.

Despite having a fairly turbulent love life in the past, Charlotte explained what she would look for in a boyfriend. “If they make time for you to be in their life that’s a sign of a good person. If they send you flowers... Oh, no that’s not true – Gary once sent me flowers!

“I think them really prioritising you is one of the main signs. If, on a Monday, they’re already planning the weekend with you, that’s a sign that someone wants you to be around.”

Charlotte Crosby Just Posted A Weirdly Romantic Memory About Her Ex, Gary Beadle

Geordie Shore Cast Play Snog, Marry, Avoid!

02:13

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Zara Larsson Instagram New Year's Eve

This Week's Top 10 (1st January 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site