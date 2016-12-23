From Ed Sheeran To Craig David And Pokemon - 8 Of 2016's BIGGEST Comebacks!

23 December 2016, 14:46

Ed Sheeran

It was a BIG year for comebacks... so let's take a look at the ones that made 2016 so unforgettable!

We love it when our favourite stars or nostalgic items make a comeback... and 2016 certainly did deliver! Everyone from James Arthur to Lady Gaga made glittering comebacks, and Pokemon was THE game we were all playing (for at least a week). 

Let's take a look at the best comebacks of 2016! 

Ed Sheeran returned to social media & people were convinced he announced a brand new album at the same time

Having taken a whole year out to switch off, Ed announced his return to music by tweeting a blue screen one the same day and same exact time as his last tweet one year before - down to the MINUTE - which had fans buzzing that we'd hear new music from him very soon. As well as coming back from his hiatus, Ed also wrote X Factor winner Matt Terry's winner's single 'When Christmas Comes Around' - so we reckon that new album is not too far off! 

James Arthur came back in a MAJOR way - storming straight into the number one spot 

After a few years off, James released the stunning 'Say You Won't Let Go', earning him a coveted number one - and he capped off one hell of a year with a beautiful performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola in front of 16,000 fans at London's O2 Arena. 

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go' (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go' (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

04:32

Pokemon Go was the game EVERYONE was playing... for about a week

It was all the rage and all you could see was people walking hunched over their phones trying to catch a Snorlax - until a bunch of people ended up getting their phones stolen by thieves making the most of them being so distracted by the game. It died out as fast as it came, but it was fun while it lasted! 

The Spice Girls returned... kind of. 

Well, only three of them were up for the reunion so they reincarnated as GEM, comprised of Geri, Emma and Mel B. It's not the full reunion we've been DYING for, but it's pretty good all the same! 

Craig David proved why he's a music industry veteran - and returned to the charts with serious style

He's been in the music industry or over 15 years, and his new tracks are just as impossible to stop singing as his old classics - Craig proved he's the king of the comeback! 

Craig David - 'Ain't Giving Up' (Live At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Craig David - 'Ain't Giving Up' (Live At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

02:56

Gilmore Girls returned to Netflix, and instantly became the most talked about show of the year 

It was nine years since we last visited Stars Hollow, and the cast returned for a spectacular comeback full of plot twists and secret pregnancies! 

 

Pop-Tart appetizers to hold us over 'till the pizza comes. And one apple.

A photo posted by Gilmore girls (@gilmoregirls) onAug 2, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

Chokers were THE must-have fashion accessory of the year 

Resurrected from the '90s, chokers were on the neck of literally EVERYONE. From the intricate lacy ones to ones made out of a shoelace, anything went. 

Lady Gaga came back with her amazing new album 'Joanne'

After her Jazz album and some time off, Mother Monster came back in force with her new album and the brilliant 'Perfect Illusion'. Gaga is officially BACK! 

Lady Gaga - 'Perfect Illusion'

Official Music Video

03:03

We're already looking forward to what 2017 will bring! 

Capital's Breakers 2016: The Biggest Fresh Talents From The Past 12 Months

Popstars Sing Their Fav Song Of 2016

02:02

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Christmas Jumpers

The 8 Celebrities Who Make Pulling Off A Christmas Jumper Look Easy

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site