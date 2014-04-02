#WayBackWHENsday: 7 Headline-Grabbing Moments From This Time Last Year
2 April 2014, 10:42
It was a strange one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 this time last year, with Ant & Dec reclaiming the top spot after almost 20 years as their alter-egos 'PJ & Duncan'. But what else were we all talking about?
1. Jessie J lashed out at critics who called her "charmless" - you tell 'em girl!
Picture: enjoythemomentwithasmile Tumblr
2. Lady Gaga proved that you can still look fabulous after a hip operation, by appearing in public in a sold gold wheelchair.