This Week's New Chart Songs (19th February 2017)

19 February 2017, 19:43

Kygo and Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me

We've got an incredible fresh playlist of the latest tracks that made their debut in Sunday's top 40 countdown.

Another week, another platter of brand new hits for you all to devour throughout the week. We know how much you love new music and here is where you can find all the new entries ready to start their chart journey.

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 19th February 2017 show:

No.1: Ed Sheeran - 'How Would You Feel (Paean)'

Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) [Live]

Official Video

04:45

"You are the one, girl / You know that it's true / I'm feeling younger / Every time that I'm alone with you."

No.9: Kygo & Selena Gomez - 'It Ain't Me'

"I had a dream / We were sipping whisky neat / Highest floor, the bowery / And I was high enough."

No.27: Sia - 'Helium'

"I'm trying but I keep falling down / I cry out but nothing comes now / I'm giving my all."

No.30: Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios'

"Ask you once, ask you twice now / There's lipstick on your collar / You say she's just a friend now / Then why don't we call her."

No.37: Axwell Λ Ingrosso feat. Kid Ink - 'I Love You'

"I love you / Even though I don't like you right now / I want you / Even though you keep breaking me down."

No.39: Corinne Bailey Rae - 'The Scientist'

"Nobody said it was easy / It's such a shame for us to part / Nobody said it was easy / No one ever said it would be this hard."

