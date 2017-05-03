A Band Who Featured On The Soundtrack Of 13 Reasons Why Has Slammed The Show On Twitter But Clay Jensen Isn't Having Any Of It

3 May 2017, 16:09

Dylan Minette Twitter feud

Dylan Minette clapped back in a big way.

13 Reasons Why: some people love it and some people hate it. 

Well, hate is probably a strong word but what we mean is that they don’t like what it stands for. They think it over glamorises teen-suicide and isn’t a realistic portrayal of mental illness. 

> 13 Reasons Why Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Whilst executive producer Selena Gomez may have defended the show, stating that they stayed ‘very true’ to the book originally written by Jay Asher, it seems that other people involved in the show aren’t being as supportive. 

A band who featured on the soundtrack have kicked off on Twitter claiming that the show is ‘kind of f****d’. Car Seat Headrest, who lent the show their song, “Oh! Starving” for the scene when Hannah loses an envelope of money from her parents store in episode 12, slammed the showed on Twitter.  

Writing, “as someone who contributed to the soundtrack for ’13 Reasons Why’, I am obliged to tell you all that it’s kind of f****d. Kids: this is not a narrative you need to subscribe to. Go watch ‘spring breakers’ instead”, a reference to a film that also featured Selena Gomez. 

Dylan Minette, who plays Clay Jensen in the show, spoke out to defend the show and responded to the bands lead singer, Will Toledo. 

“Hey Will, I play Clay on 13RY and I’m a huge fan of yours. Saw your tweets in my feed. Sorry to hear you feel that way. The subjects we touch upon are very sensitive so no one’s reactions are invalid. I understand where you’re coming from. That said, I’ve talked to many teens who’ve shared the positive impact the show’s left on their lives and those around them”, Dylan wrote. 

Continuing, “I can assure you that everyone behind the show, including myself, have the best intentions in making it. Also, you were great at Coachella and the Regent”, Dylan was keen to stand up for what he believed in. 

We think it’s probably highly likely that the show is going to get a second season but we also think it’s highly unlikely that Car Seat Headrest will appear on the soundtrack.

You May Also Like...

WATCH: The 13 Reasons Why Tape You Didn't Know Existed

02:03

Trending On Capital FM

Geordie Shore

Three Geordie Shore Cast Members Have Been Booted Off The Show- So Who's Actually Left?

Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn and Gigi celebrate the models 22nd birthday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Roman Kemp Facts

13 Things You NEED To Know About Roman Kemp

Stars who turned down movie roles

19 Stars Who Turned Down MAJOR Movie And TV Roles That You Probably Didn't Realise

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I'm The One artwork
    I'm The One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  3. 3
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  4. 4
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  5. 5
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  6. 6
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  8. 8
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
    itunes
  9. 9
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
    itunes
  10. 10
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    Kygo feat Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  11. 11
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  12. 12
    Scared Of The Dark artwork
    Scared Of The Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  13. 13
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  14. 14
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  15. 15
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  16. 16
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  17. 17
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  18. 18
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  19. 19
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  20. 20
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  21. 21
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  22. 22
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  23. 23
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  24. 24
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  25. 25
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  26. 26
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  27. 27
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  28. 28
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  30. 30
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  31. 31
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  32. 32
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  33. 33
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  34. 34
    Hard Times artwork
    Hard Times
    Paramore
    itunes
  35. 35
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  36. 36
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  37. 37
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  38. 38
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  39. 39
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site