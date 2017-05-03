A Band Who Featured On The Soundtrack Of 13 Reasons Why Has Slammed The Show On Twitter But Clay Jensen Isn't Having Any Of It

Dylan Minette clapped back in a big way.

13 Reasons Why: some people love it and some people hate it.

Well, hate is probably a strong word but what we mean is that they don’t like what it stands for. They think it over glamorises teen-suicide and isn’t a realistic portrayal of mental illness.

Whilst executive producer Selena Gomez may have defended the show, stating that they stayed ‘very true’ to the book originally written by Jay Asher, it seems that other people involved in the show aren’t being as supportive.

A band who featured on the soundtrack have kicked off on Twitter claiming that the show is ‘kind of f****d’. Car Seat Headrest, who lent the show their song, “Oh! Starving” for the scene when Hannah loses an envelope of money from her parents store in episode 12, slammed the showed on Twitter.

Writing, “as someone who contributed to the soundtrack for ’13 Reasons Why’, I am obliged to tell you all that it’s kind of f****d. Kids: this is not a narrative you need to subscribe to. Go watch ‘spring breakers’ instead”, a reference to a film that also featured Selena Gomez.

Dylan Minette, who plays Clay Jensen in the show, spoke out to defend the show and responded to the bands lead singer, Will Toledo.

“Hey Will, I play Clay on 13RY and I’m a huge fan of yours. Saw your tweets in my feed. Sorry to hear you feel that way. The subjects we touch upon are very sensitive so no one’s reactions are invalid. I understand where you’re coming from. That said, I’ve talked to many teens who’ve shared the positive impact the show’s left on their lives and those around them”, Dylan wrote.

Continuing, “I can assure you that everyone behind the show, including myself, have the best intentions in making it. Also, you were great at Coachella and the Regent”, Dylan was keen to stand up for what he believed in.

We think it’s probably highly likely that the show is going to get a second season but we also think it’s highly unlikely that Car Seat Headrest will appear on the soundtrack.

