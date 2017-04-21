A Fan Wrote The Creepiest Message On The Car Belonging To 13 Reasons Why's Clay

Now Playing
Never Forget You MNEK & Zara Larsson Download 'Never Forget You' on iTunes
21 April 2017, 12:43
Erm... okay then.
We know that fandoms usually go above and beyond to declare their love for their favourite celebrity, but it seems that one fan has done something rather creepy towards 13 Reasons Why star, Dylan Minnette.
Dylan, who plays Clay in the hit TV show, came back to his car to find someone had written in the dust on his windscreen.
And not gonna lie, we have some questions.
Like, you’re the star of a hit TV show… SURELY we can afford to get your car washed.
Did they follow him and then wait for him to leave the car?
Oh c’mon, it’s kinda creepy no? Even Dylan himself asked if he “should be flattered or scared”.
We’re going to hope that it was meant with good intent.
Which means that she isn’t really dead…
Roman Kemp Chats To The Royals About Mental Health
01:28