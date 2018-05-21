Manchester Together: The City Comes Together 1 Year After The Arena Attack

One year after the horrendous attack at Manchester Arena, the city commemorates those who lost their lives.

Rob, Rachel and Wingman are here to wake you up from 6AM on the 1 year anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack and to show you exactly why the city is known for its resilience, strength and unity. We'll be talking to the people of Manchester and reflecting on the past 12 months since 22 people were tragically killed in an attack at an Ariana Grande concert

Manchester will come together to share the spirit of solidarity and remember all those affected by the Manchester Arena attack a year ago.



To find out more, visit https://t.co/8J1OCjqex8 #mcrtogether pic.twitter.com/0f9j9iQaNm — Manchester City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 21, 2018

Ariana Grande tweeted her support for the city with this heartfelt message early on the morning of the 22nd May 2018...

thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

Across Manchester, members of the public have been hanging their tributes on the 22 Trees of Hope for the 22 victims of the attack

