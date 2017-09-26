Clean Bandit's 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

Now Playing
The ‘Rockabye’ stars are heading on tour once again – and we’re already excited!
Clean Bandit have announced that they'll be playing a host of shows around the country during the last few months of 2017 – and we're already counting down the days!
Tickets are on sale now, so make sure you get in there quick – you know that a show by these chart-toppers isn’t gonna be one to be missed!
With huge hits such as 'Rather Be', 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony', Clean Bandit have a ready made setlist sure to please any crowd, so you better get your dancing shoes on for this one because it's gonna get lively!
Monday 6th November 2017 - O2 Academy, Newcastle
Tuesday 7th November 2017 - O2 Apollo, Manchester
