Clean Bandit's 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

26 September 2017, 06:00

Clean Bandit On Tour 2017

The ‘Rockabye’ stars are heading on tour once again – and we’re already excited!

Clean Bandit have announced that they'll be playing a host of shows around the country during the last few months of 2017 – and we're already counting down the days! 

Tickets are on sale now, so make sure you get in there quick – you know that a show by these chart-toppers isn’t gonna be one to be missed!

With huge hits such as 'Rather Be', 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony', Clean Bandit have a ready made setlist sure to please any crowd, so you better get your dancing shoes on for this one because it's gonna get lively!

Check out Clean Bandit's 2017 UK Tour dates below:

Monday 6th November 2017 - O2 Academy, Newcastle
Tuesday 7th November 2017 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

 

