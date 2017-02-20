Win Tickets To Russell Howard: Round The World At The Royal Albert Hall

20 February 2017, 09:51

Russell Howard: Round The World Tour

Russell's bringing his incredible live tour to London and you can win tickets to be there with Capital!

Critically acclaimed “Comedy Superstar”(Time Out), and host of the smash hit TV show Russell Howard’s Good News, Russell  Howard becomes the first ever stand-up to play a record 10 consecutive nights at The Royal Albert Hall as part of his biggest global tour to date.

He's one of the most loved comedians in the UK and we're giving away FIVE pairs of tickets so you can be there.

Win tickets:
We've got five pairs of tickets to be won for Russell's show at The Royal Albert Hall on either 7th or 8th March 2017 and you can get your hands on them! Enter our competition to win by answering the question below. Entries close at 23:59 on 26th February 2017. Five winners will be drawn at random.

Tickets on sale:
Tickets for the tour are on sale now and you can grab yours via the link below...

Buy Tickets

Russell Howard: Round The World

* Required fields

What is the name of Russell Howard's TV show?

You can only choose one date

