Win BRIT Awards Tickets 2017 On-Air T&Cs - London

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Win Your Way To The BRITs 2017’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 6th – 17th February 2017 on Capital London (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a general knowledge question asked by the on air presenter(s) and text in within the entry window outlined. If successful, the listener must be able to give the presenter the correct answer to win the prize. The producer’s decision is final.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word ‘BRITS’ and their answer to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at £1.00 plus your standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. If listeners text before or after the outlined entry window, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

6. Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.

7. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

8. There will be a maximum of 2 competition rounds per day broadcast exclusively on Capital London between the hours of 6am and 10am. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds during network programming in certain areas across the United Kingdom. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.

Eligibility:

9. All entrants must be aged 18 or over.