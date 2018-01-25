Kygo's Bringing His Epic Live Show To London In 2018 – Find Out How To Get Tickets Here!

Norwegian superstar Kygo is bringing his 'Kids In Love' album to the capital!

Having collaborated with the likes of John Newman, One Republic and of course Selena Gomez recently, Kygo is certainly a man who knows how to make amazing music.

Now he's giving you the opportunity to see his 'Kids In Love' live set in the flesh at London's iconic super-venue The O2 for one night only this February. and tickets for the highly anticipated show are on sale now!

Kygo will be touching down on The O2 stage on Sunday 25th February 2018 and will not only be bring his biggest and best hits from his brilliant album 'Kids In Love' and beyond with him, but he'll also be joined by special guest Seeb as well as support artist Gryffin!

What more could you ask for from a night of epic electronic music?!





Kygo's 'Kids In Love' Tour Dates

Monday, February 5, 2018 – Helsinki, Finland – Icehall

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 – Stockholm, Sweden – Globe

Friday, February 9, 2018 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor

Sunday, February 11, 2018 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Paris, France – Zenith

Thursday, February 15, 2018 – Paris, France – Zenith

Sunday, February 18, 2018 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thursday, February 22, 2018 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

Sunday, February 25, 2018 – London, England – O2 Arena

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Toronto, ON- Air Canada Centre

Saturday, May 5, 2018 - Chicago, IL- United Center

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Washington DC- The Anthem

Friday, May 11, 2018 - Brooklyn, NY- Barclays Center

Saturday, May 12, 2018 - Boston, MA- TD Garden

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the brilliant video for Kygo's Selena Gomez collab 'It Ain't Me'...