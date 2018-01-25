Kygo's Bringing His Epic Live Show To London In 2018 – Find Out How To Get Tickets Here!
25 January 2018, 09:00
Norwegian superstar Kygo is bringing his 'Kids In Love' album to the capital!
Having collaborated with the likes of John Newman, One Republic and of course Selena Gomez recently, Kygo is certainly a man who knows how to make amazing music.
Now he's giving you the opportunity to see his 'Kids In Love' live set in the flesh at London's iconic super-venue The O2 for one night only this February. and tickets for the highly anticipated show are on sale now!
Kygo will be touching down on The O2 stage on Sunday 25th February 2018 and will not only be bring his biggest and best hits from his brilliant album 'Kids In Love' and beyond with him, but he'll also be joined by special guest Seeb as well as support artist Gryffin!
What more could you ask for from a night of epic electronic music?!
Kygo's 'Kids In Love' Tour Dates
Monday, February 5, 2018 – Helsinki, Finland – Icehall
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 – Stockholm, Sweden – Globe
Friday, February 9, 2018 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor
Sunday, February 11, 2018 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Paris, France – Zenith
Thursday, February 15, 2018 – Paris, France – Zenith
Sunday, February 18, 2018 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Thursday, February 22, 2018 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
Sunday, February 25, 2018 – London, England – O2 Arena
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Toronto, ON- Air Canada Centre
Saturday, May 5, 2018 - Chicago, IL- United Center
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Washington DC- The Anthem
Friday, May 11, 2018 - Brooklyn, NY- Barclays Center
Saturday, May 12, 2018 - Boston, MA- TD Garden
