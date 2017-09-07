Deafinitely Theatre

1 in 7 of the UK’s population are deaf or hard of hearing, yet there are very few specialist learning opportunities for deaf young people in the theatre.

Deafinitely Theatre is the UK’s leading deaf theatre company, producing bilingual theatre in British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English, and training a new generation of deaf actors, writers and audiences.

The charity runs training and production programmes for young people and adults, filling a vital gap in their education and creating an important forum for deaf young people to flourish. It has produced 32 theatre productions in London and touring regionally, delivered more than 50 youth projects, and worked with over 100 deaf young people.

Deafinitely Theatre also works with arts organisations across the UK, equipping them with the skills to develop a better awareness of the needs of deaf professionals and audience members.

William Grint is deaf and first participated in a Deafinitely Theatre workshop aged 13. After taking part in a series of productions and training opportunities, he auditioned for The Globe’s 2016 production IMOGEN and became the first deaf actor to perform in a mainstream play. Now 19, William has gained a part in the national tour of TOMMY (2017).

Global’s Make Some Noise is proud to support Deafinitely Theatre and help them continue to deliver programmes including Deafinitely Youth Theatre and Deafinitely Summer School in London and across the UK.

