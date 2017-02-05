Win BRIT Awards Tickets 2017 On-Air T&Cs - Liverpool

Terms & Conditions

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Win Your Way To The BRITs 2017’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 6th – 17thFebruary 2017 on Capital Liverpool (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a general knowledge question asked by the on air presenter(s) and text in within the entry window outlined. If successful, the listener must be able to give the presenter the correct answer to win the prize. The producer’s decision is final.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word‘GIG’ and their answer to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at £1.00 plus your standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. If listeners text before or after the outlined entry window, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

6. Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.

7. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

8. There will be a maximum of 2 competition rounds per day broadcast exclusively on Capital Liverpool between the hours of 6am and 10am. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds during network programming in certain areas across the United Kingdom. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.

Eligibility:

9. All entrants must be aged 18 or over.

10. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 3 entries per round; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Competition. We strongly advise against excessive use.

Prize:

11. The prize for competition rounds will be 1x pair of tickets to the BRIT Awards 2017 on Wednesday 22nd February 2017 at The O2, London.

12. The prize does not include travel or accommodation.

13. The prize does not include insurance.

14. The prize is non-transferrable.

15. Global Radio reserves the right to change the prize or any part of it at any time.

16. All winners must adhere to the BRITs event, ticket terms, and door policy as detailed below.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.

BRIT Awards Limited Ticket Terms and Conditions

1. These terms and conditions (“Conditions”) and the terms and conditions of The O2, London below (the “Venue Conditions”) apply to any and all BRIT Awards 2017 tickets (“Tickets”) to The BRIT Awards 2017 due to be held at The O2, London on 22 February 2017 (the “Event”).

2. Any person or entity who purchases, holds or uses a Ticket (“Ticket Holder”) acknowledges and agrees that he or she is subject to the Conditions and to the Venue Conditions.

3. In the event of a breach of the Conditions and/or the Venue Conditions by a Ticket Holder, BAL or its agents may at their sole discretion: (a) cancel the Ticket; (b) render and declare the Ticket void; (c) refuse the Ticket Holder admission to the Event; and/or (d) remove the Ticket Holder from the Event.

4. The Event is organised and Tickets are issued by BRIT Awards Limited, Riverside Building, County Hall, Westminster Bridge Road, London SE1 7JA (“BAL”). The Event is taking place at The O2 London, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX (“Venue”).

5. All persons who wish to gain access to the Event must have a valid Ticket.

6. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the Event. People between the ages of 13 and 17 years will only be admitted to the Event with an accompanying adult. For the purposes of the Conditions, an adult is a person aged 18 years and over.

7. Capital will communicate and make arrangements with winners on how they need to collect their tickets for the event. I.D will be required for both the winner and their guest.

8. Once you and your guests have received/collected your Tickets you will also be given a wristband and/or security pass. At this stage, you will be free to leave the Venue site but will be required to present your ticket and wristband/security pass device upon your arrival at the Event. If you are unable to present both your ticket and your wristband/security pass device, you will not be admitted to the Event.

9. By being present at the Event you consent to being filmed and/or recorded. You also agree not to assert any moral (or similar) rights and give all necessary consents under the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988 (as amended) and all other applicable legislation in respect of any film and/or recordings. BAL is entitled to make full use of any film and/or recording in all current and future media worldwide without any liability or payment to you, including permitting others to do the same.

10. If a Ticket is cancelled, declared void or if a Ticket Holder is refused admission or removed from the Event because of a breach of these Conditions or of the Venue Conditions, no money shall be refunded.

11. BAL or its agents shall be entitled, but not obliged, to carry out identity and security checks (including photographic ID checks) upon presentation of the Ticket by a Ticket Holder at the Event. If the Ticket Holder is not on BAL’s list of intended attendees at the Event (as notified to BAL by the person(s) that purchased that Ticket Holder’s Ticket at the time of purchase or prior to the Event), BAL and its agents may, at their sole discretion, declare that Ticket Holder’s Ticket void and BAL and its agents may refuse that Ticket Holder admission to the Event or remove that Ticket Holder from the Event.

12. Neither the Ticket Holder nor any person associated with them (other than BAL or its agents) is entitled to assign, donate, transfer or otherwise dispose of the Ticket itself or any rights arising from the Ticket to any third party. In particular, but without limitation, a Ticket Holder may not:

(a) sell, resell, expose, offer or make available for sale, auction, donate or otherwise dispose of Ticket(s) in any manner or place whatsoever, including, without limitation, online via an online auction website or online ticket resale marketplace; and/or

(b) transfer or use a Ticket for:

(i) advertising, sales or promotional purposes;

(ii) premium give-aways, competitions, prize draws or sweepstakes; or

(iii) hospitality or travel packages.

13. If a Ticket Holder is unable to attend the Event, BAL may, at BAL’s sole discretion, provide that Ticket Holder with a full refund of the price paid for the Ticket from the original point of sale less any reasonable administrative and processing costs.

14. In the event of a conflict between the Conditions and the Venue Conditions, the Conditions shall prevail and no cash alternative is available.

15. No briefcases, backpacks or large bags will be allowed at the Event.

16. No photographic, audio recording or audio-visual recording equipment is allowed at the Event (other than in the case of a person or entity who holds an appropriate license from BAL). Mobile phones and tablet devices are permitted, but Ticket Holders are NOT permitted to use them to photograph, record and/or transmit the Event in any capacity. Copyright in any unauthorised photograph, (audio and/or audio-visual) recording and/or transmission of the Event (or any part of the Event) is assigned to BAL.

17. Please ensure mobile phones, tablet devices, smart watches, pagers, alarms of any kind and any other electronic devices which may disturb and/or disrupt the Event are switched off during the performance.

18. BAL/The O2 reserves the right to refuse admission to the Venue and/or the Event.

19. Security searches will take place.

20. Latecomers may not be admitted into the auditorium until a suitable break in the Event.

21. Re-entry to the The O2 will not be permitted without a Ticket and a wristband/security device.

22. Artists’ appearances at the Event are subject to change. BAL/ The O2 are under no obligation to provide a Ticket Holder with notice of any such changes.

23. BAL accepts no responsibility for loss or damage to any person or any property (including without limitation, any loss of the Tickets).

24. BAL reserves the right at any time to withdraw, cancel or void any Ticket issued to the Event.

