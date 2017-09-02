WATCH: John Newman Gets Up Close & Personal With Gemma's Bruise Backstage At Fusion Festival!

2 September 2017, 19:49

John Newman Adam, Gemma and Dylan

Plus he told us the Liverpool crowds are like none other!

He's been away for a while, and it's safe to say we've missed John Newman... but he's back with some new music on the way - and he got up close and personal with Gemma's bruise when he stopped by Capital's swanky backstage area at Fusion Festival! 

AAA Pass At The Ready? We're Taking You Backstage At Fusion Festival 2017!

As well as inspecting her bruised up leg, John also revealed why he loves performing for the crowds in Liverpool... you always give one hell of a reaction! 

We're already looking forward to seeing more of John in the coming months - bring on that new music! 

Make sure you're listening for all the action from Fusion Festival, and you can also tune in to Adam, Gemma and Dylan weekdays from 6am on Capital. 

> Open The Capital App For Even More Celeb Goss - You Don't Wanna Miss Out! 

John Newman - 'Come And Get It'

Official Music Video

03:41

Trending On Capital FM

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Advert

WATCH: Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne & Katy Perry All Help Roman Kemp With Some CRAZY Ideas For His New Show
Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Capital Breakfast With Adam, Gemma & Dylan

Capital Breakfast With Adam, Gemma & Dylan

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Chasing Highs artwork

Chasing Highs Alma

Download 'Chasing Highs' on iTunes
Reggaetón Lento artwork

Reggaetón Lento CNCO x Little Mix

Feels artwork

Feels Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams ,...

Download 'Feels' on iTunes

Charli XCX

Download 'Boys' on iTunes

Charlie Puth

No Promises artwork

No Promises Cheat Codes Feat. Demi Lovato

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Coldplay Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: Coldplay Pays Tribute To Hurricane Victims With New Song That They Promise To Never Play Again
Perrie Edwards Reggaetón Lento Music Video Tease

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Teased 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' Music Video With A Hella Sexy Belly Dance

Little Mix

Fifth Harmony Shade Camila At VMAs 2017

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Shade Ex-Member, Camila Cabello, By Literally Throwing "Her" Off Stage At VMAs

Fifth Harmony

Matt Terry Capital Studio 2017

WATCH: Matt Terry Just Set Up A Date On Air That's Made Us ALL Insanely Jealous
Matt terry prank

WATCH: Roman & Vick Pull The BEST Prank On Matt Terry, Leaving Him To Anchor The Breakfast Show!