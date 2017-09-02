WATCH: John Newman Gets Up Close & Personal With Gemma's Bruise Backstage At Fusion Festival!

Plus he told us the Liverpool crowds are like none other!

He's been away for a while, and it's safe to say we've missed John Newman... but he's back with some new music on the way - and he got up close and personal with Gemma's bruise when he stopped by Capital's swanky backstage area at Fusion Festival!

As well as inspecting her bruised up leg, John also revealed why he loves performing for the crowds in Liverpool... you always give one hell of a reaction!

We're already looking forward to seeing more of John in the coming months - bring on that new music!

Make sure you're listening for all the action from Fusion Festival, and you can also tune in to Adam, Gemma and Dylan weekdays from 6am on Capital.