WATCH: We Found Out Anne-Marie Has MASSIVE Feet At Fusion Festival… Who Knew?!

3 September 2017, 19:59

Fusion Festival 2017

You know what they say about girls with big feet… oh wait.

It’s always a dangerous game letting Adam, Gemma and Dylan introduce pop stars onto stage at Fusion Festival – and they’ve just spread a rumour about Anne-Marie and her feet…

AAA Pass At The Ready? We're Taking You Backstage At Fusion Festival 2017!

Chatting to her before her set, they asked her what she would like them to say about her. Anne-Marie replied, “You can say anything, you can make up anything. Imagine if you say ‘she has size 10 feet’!”

Self-proclaimed “clown-feet Anne-Marie” also dropped some serious eyebrow wisdom – she’s not always had brows as on fleek as she does now.  We don’t think we could love her any more if we tried!  

