Rooney Reveals Decision Behind Washington Move

3 July 2018, 07:11

rooney dc

Wayne Rooney has revealed his reasons for joining DC United in America.

Having chosen to leave Everton after a disappointing return to Goodison Park, Wayne Rooney says he chose Washington to be his new home because Los Angeles and New York were 'too hectic' for him.

The MLS has previously been home to the likes of Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Robbie Keane and Frank Lampard, but Rooney opted for the lesser known DC United.

Meanwhile, Rooney has also spoken about England's chances at the World Cup, he said: "It's early, but whatever happens now in this World Cup -- whether we go out tomorrow or we go on and win it -- the fans and the media back home, I think they need to get behind these lads.

"I've seen it two years ago. I said it two years ago when I was captain of the team: give these lads a bit of time, because I've seen the quality and the ability they all had."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Max George The Wanted Reunion

WATCH: Max George Is Trying To Get A The Wanted Reunion To Happen!
Cheryl Liam Payne Joan Callaghan

Cheryl Hits Back At Claims Her Mum Was The Reason For Her Split From Liam Payne

liverpool docks

Capital Reports: Liverpool

Ariana Grande Performs At Wango Tango 2018

Ariana Grande's New Single 'God Is A Woman': Lyrics, Video & More
Grace Wardle Love Island

Love Island 2018: Where Is Grace Wardle? Has She Been Sent Home From Casa Amor?

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Jesy Nelson Funny Moment

Every Reason Why Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Is The Funniest Woman In Pop
Love Island Megan Barton Hanson

Megan Barton-Hanson Love Island 2018: From Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Her Instagram, Her Job And Ex-Boyfriends
Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed
Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!

Ariana Grande

5SOS Quiz Asset

Prove You're The Biggest 5SOS Fan By Getting 100% In This Quiz