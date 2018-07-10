Man 'Serious' After Shooting In Everton

10 July 2018, 05:53

police

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after another shooting on Merseyside.

Officers were called to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital shortly before 5.45pm to reports a man had presented with chest injuries consistent with a shotgun being discharged. He is described as being in a serious condition.

Following further enquiries it was established the incident may have happened in or near Grant Gardens, on Everton Road.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances of what happened and a cordon is in place at Grant Gardens to allow for forensic examination of the scene.

Potential witnesses are being spoken to and CCTV opportunities are being explored.

Detective Inspector Paul Speight said: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation to get in touch. You may have witnessed the incident, or the offender or offenders making off from the location. Any information, no matter how small, will be thoroughly investigated.

“You may have been driving past, perhaps on your way home from work, and have dashcam footage which may be of interest. If so, please get in touch with police as it could help us piece together what took place and bring the offenders to justice.

“I want to reassure our communities that the use of firearms will not be tolerated on the streets and public spaces of Merseyside and we are committed to finding the people responsible and bringing them to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC, or by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

