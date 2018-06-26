Capital Reports: Liverpool

26 June 2018, 07:36

liverpool docks

Tuesday 26th June

TRACKS MELTING?

Network Rail is warning train journeys across the North West could face disruption because of the hot weather.

They're warning the tracks sometimes buckle in the heat meaning speed restrictions may need to be put in place, or even line closures while repairs take place

 

MAN IN COURT OVER DOG ATTACK ON CHILD

A 72 year old man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with a dog attack on an 11 year old boy in Speke.

The boy suffered serious injuries to his face, arms and back on Sunday night and another boy, 12, suffered minor injuries.

Frederick Farnsworth, from Stapleton Avenue, is charged with two counts of having a dog dangerously out of control and will appear in court again on July 24th.

 

SPORTS MINISTER ON STANDING DEBATE

The Sports minister, Tracey Crouch, says her "mind is open" on safe standing at football grounds.

There was a debate about it in Parliament last night... she says change cannot and should not happen overnight though.

Standing was banned following the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans at Hillsborough in 1989.

 

MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRASH

A man who took cocaine and MDMA before a crash near Maidstone has been jailed for almost two years.

19-year-old Michael Owens from Liverpool had just left the Social Festival when it happened on the A249 last September.

Three of his passengers were seriously injured.


