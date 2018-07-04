Boy, 16, Murdered In Liverpool

4 July 2018, 07:14

police

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Liverpool.

At around 9pm (Tuesday 3rd July), emergency services were called to Belle Vale Road after a report of a 16-year-old boy having been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased around midnight. His next of kin have been informed.

A cordon remians in place while forensic, house-to-house and other enquiries continue.

Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and to gather information.

Detective Chief Inspector Bev Hyland said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this tragic incident in which a young life has been taken. We are working to try and establish exactly what happened last night.

"I want to appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself, or anything suspicious in the vicinity of Belle Vale Road, and the park opposite Woodholme Court, to come forward.

"We also want to appeal to anybody who stopped to assist and may not have yet spoken to police, and anyone passing through Belle Vale Road who may have dash-cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolHQ, call 101 with reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

