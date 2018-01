29 Rare Supreme Items That Only Hardcore Collectors Actually Own

A Supreme dog bowl? Seriously?!

When it comes to Supreme, fans of the brand will buy almost anything with that iconic red box logo plastered across it. So to prove how much people love the New York streetwear legends, we've compiled a list of 28 of their most collectable non-clothing items ever sold.

Fans of the insanely cool brand queue up for hours ahead of releases and with only a handful of each itme available per weekly drop, you need to be quick if you wanna get your hands on pretty much every item before they inevitably sell out.

From crowbars to harmonicas, these truly are some of the most sought after items Supreme have ever released, so feast your eyes on these beauties and check out how much you'll have to pay to get your hands on them in the ever growing resale market...

Supreme Dog Bowl



Year Of Release: 2011

Resale Value: $650





(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Crowbar



Year Of Release: 2015

Resale Value: $265





(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Dominoes

Year Of Release: 2012

Resale Value: $450

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme X Kuumba Kit Incense

Year Of Release: 2009

Resale Value: $50

(Pic: Supreme)

Superme/Andis Hair Clipper

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $300



(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Fire Extingiuisher

Year Of Release: 2015

Resale Value: $999

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme X Hardcore Hammers Hammer

Year Of Release: 2012

Resale Value: $225

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Playing Cards

Year Of Release: 2013

Resale Value: $80

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Nunchucks

Year Of Release: 2010

Resale Value: $140



(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme X Hohner Harmonica

Year Of Release: 2012

Resale Value: $220

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Air Horn

Year Of Release: 2015

Resale Value: $250

(Pic: Supreme)



Supreme Bolt Cutters

Year Of Release: 2016

Resale Value: $350

(Pic: Supreme)



Supreme Stash Bible

Year Of Release: 2013

Resale Value: $450

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme X Braun Calculator

Year Of Release: 2015

Resale Value: $150

(Pic: Supreme)



Supreme Sand Timer

Year Of Release: 2015

Resale Value: $150



(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme X Cash Cannon Money Gun

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $500

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Brick

Year Of Release: 2016

Resale Value: $1000

(Pic: Supreme)



Supreme Salt & Pepper Shakers

Year Of Release: 2013

Resale Value: $100

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Baoding Balls

Year Of Release: 2015

Resale Value: $300

(Pic: Supreme)



Supreme X The Incense Matches

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $50

(Pic: Supreme)



Supreme X Lezyne Bike Pump

Year Of Release: 2016

Resale Value: $375

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Inflatable Raft



Year Of Release: 2013

Resale Value: $180

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme/SOG Collapsible Shovel

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $200

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Sled

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $100

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Inflatable Blimp

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $150

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme X Fender Stratocaster Guitar

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $10,000

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Cordless Flood Light

Year Of Release: 2016

Resale Value: $250

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme Toolbox

Year Of Release: 2014

Resale Value: $600

(Pic: Supreme)

Supreme X Coleman Mini Bike

Year Of Release: 2017

Resale Value: $3,300

(Pic: Supreme)

Would you buy any of these bad boys?

Have you already got any of them already?

Make sure you let us know!

