Secret Celebrity Instagram Accounts You Had No Idea Existed Until Now
13 April 2018, 06:47
Forget their main accounts... true fans are all about those secret usernames these days.
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner and all your faves on Instagram rake in thousands of likes per hour however did you know that a lot of celebs have actually got second accounts!?
And luckily for you, we've unearthed all the very best ones for you so you can start on a whole new follow spree.
You're welcome...
Bella Hadid aka Rebekka Harajuku
Yup! The supermodel extraordinaire has a secret Insta where she poses as Rebekka Harajuku which we can only guess is inspired by her love for Japanese culture!
Sophie Turner aka Sophie's Sausage Reviews
#nofilter Los Angeles, California. Chicken cranberry sausage. Nice to have a sausage shaped sausage for once finally. Other than that, aesthetically not the most pleasing. A little lumpy. The cranberry really compliments the chicken. A nice surprise. However after the 3rd bite, it can get a little sickly. Excellent size. The texture inside is perfect. I’d give it 6/10
When she's not ruling over Westeros in Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner is giving us her opinion on everything from Walls bangers to chipolatas... ok, we're getting a little hungry now.
Cole Sprouse aka Camera Duels
Who would have thought, the mother with child, would have prioritized taking our picture over steadying her baby's carriage on a moving train? I did. I would have thought. Firstly, her child is too young for The Street Life of Shaq and Kobe, so we all know she was taking that picture for herself. Unless of course she was making a long term investment, banking on the baby enjoying the show when #it grows up. #ItsCalledInvesting. Trying to be sneaky, she made the number 1 rookie mistake, #Flash. My poor, helpless, innocent, virgin brother was caught in the middle of our duel. You can see the fear in his eyes and the determination in mine, both being trumped by the look of shame in hers. #cameraduels #BabyOnBoard #FamilyDrama #TheStreetLifeOfShaqAndKobe
This is G.E.N.I.U.S! Cole Sprouse of Riverdale fame takes photos of people who are secretly taking photos of him and it's a genuine work of art.
Lorde aka Onion Rings Worldwide
Lorde:
International superstar. Check!
Endless stream of hits. Check!
Reviews onion rings in her spare time. Check!
Let's all remember the time Taylor Swift casually dropped into her fan's Insta lives...