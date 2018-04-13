Secret Celebrity Instagram Accounts You Had No Idea Existed Until Now

Forget their main accounts... true fans are all about those secret usernames these days.

Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner and all your faves on Instagram rake in thousands of likes per hour however did you know that a lot of celebs have actually got second accounts!?

And luckily for you, we've unearthed all the very best ones for you so you can start on a whole new follow spree.

You're welcome...

Bella Hadid aka Rebekka Harajuku

Yup! The supermodel extraordinaire has a secret Insta where she poses as Rebekka Harajuku which we can only guess is inspired by her love for Japanese culture!

Sophie Turner aka Sophie's Sausage Reviews

When she's not ruling over Westeros in Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner is giving us her opinion on everything from Walls bangers to chipolatas... ok, we're getting a little hungry now.

Cole Sprouse aka Camera Duels

This is G.E.N.I.U.S! Cole Sprouse of Riverdale fame takes photos of people who are secretly taking photos of him and it's a genuine work of art.

Lorde aka Onion Rings Worldwide

Lorde:

International superstar. Check!

Endless stream of hits. Check!

Reviews onion rings in her spare time. Check!

Let's all remember the time Taylor Swift casually dropped into her fan's Insta lives...