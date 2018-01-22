QUIZ: Here’s Your Monthly Wage, Can You Make It To The End Of The Month In The Black?

22 January 2018, 10:08

Rihanna Pour It Up Music Video

There are WAY too many temptations...but we have faith in you.

Remember when you thought that once you started work you’d constantly have piles of cash? If you're anything like us, the moolah disappears in the blink of an eye.

Come on, when that limited edition tee is released, we just HAVE to have it, plus if Little Mix are in town, you know we gotsta get them tickets!

So...we thought it was finally time for you to find out if you really need to spend all that cash or can you hold onto it just a little longer than normal.

Click here to find out how Barclays LifeSkills can help you with managing your money. Plus enter for a chance to win a session with a business stylist and a £1,000 gift card to update your work wardrobe.

