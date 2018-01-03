QUIZ: Prove You've Been A Directioner Since Day 1 & Finish Every Lyric Of 'What Makes You Beautiful'

3 January 2018, 14:23

One Direction 'What Makes You Beautiful' Asset

Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na!

Remember back in 2010 when you didn't have a Scoob who Harry, Liam, Niall, Zayn and Louis were. And you definitely didn't know the lyrics to 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

Luckily for us, it's a few years later and we're STILL singing along to that bona fide anthem.

But is it a cause of being proud of knowing every lyric, or are you kinda doing that weird humming thing over lines you don't know? We're testing you on your 1D-knowledge, and we KNOW you better get 100%.

 

And once you've nailed those lyrics, get learning the lines to 'That's What Makes Us 1D'...

