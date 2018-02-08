The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of All Time Revealed
8 February 2018, 16:27
Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez all make an appearance, but who's No.1?
Before we get this thing started, we need to let you know that from the top ten posts, SIX of them are connected to a birth or pregnancy announcement. Which means one thing, everyone LOVES a good celebrity baby!
However, there are also a few wildcards in there including the world's greatest footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (yup, Messi where you at bro?).
Check it out:
1. Kylie Jenner - First photo of Stormi
This shouldn't surprise you. With over 15 million likes in the first day of posting, Kylie Jenner's first official photo of her little girl Stormi took the crown of the most liked Instagram photo from Cristiano and the birth of his fourth kid.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo - Announcement of his fourth child's birth
We did tell you there were a lot of baby related posts in this didn't we. Yup, in second place is football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Jr and his lady Georgina Rodriguez welcoming Ronny's fourth child into the world.
3. Beyoncé - Announcement of her twin pregnancy
Another baby post. Trust us, there is definitely something different coming soon ok? But we can't ignore Beyonce's beautiful pregnancy announcement back in February 2017.
4. Selena Gomez - Kidney transplant
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
To say this post came out of the blue would be an epic understatement. Selena dropped the bombshell that she'd actually had a kidney transplant in September 2017 with her pal Francia as the donor. Truly heart-melting!
5. Kylie Jenner - Pregnancy/birth announcement
Before Kylie shared the snap of her daughter, she actually posted this note for her 103 million followers to understand exactly why she's kept her pregnancy quiet for so long. What a gem.
6. Beyoncé - Birth of her twins
Incredibly the actual birth of Bey's twins didn't overtake the pregnancy announcement however the introduction of Rumi and Sir Carter bagged her 10 million likes!
7. Khloe Kardashian - Pregnancy announcement
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!
Another Kardashian, another baby. Soon enough they'll have the entire top 10 in the grasp. Khloe and her man Tristan Thompson swoop into the most liked Instagram posts of all time with their pregnancy annoucement.
8. Selena Gomez - Visiting her childhood home
The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.
Here's the ultimate wildcard. No pregnancy, no transplants. Selena's visit to her childhood home early in 2018 climbed its way into the most liked posts of all time with ease.
9. Justin Bieber - New tattoo
Now we're talking! The tatted up Justin Bieber took a topless snap in January 2018 and within a month he'd piled up 8 MILLION likes, the #Beliebers are still in full force people!
10. Cristiano Ronaldo - 5th Ballon D'Or award win
Cristiano just can't stop taking on the musicians and reality tv show stars! His 5th Ballon D'Or equalled his rival Leo Messi's count of being named the best footballer on the planet and the photo shot up the rankings with 8 million likes!
Check out which Instagram post topped the most-liked snaps of 2017...