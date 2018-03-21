The 7 Most Memorable 'Celebrity Juice' Guest Moments

21 March 2018, 10:10

Celebrity Juice ITV2 Moments

From Marvin in a suitcase to Ed Sheeran awkwardly snogging Keith Lemon.

If you asked any member of the British public what the funniest (and craziest) TV show on the planet is, 99.9% of them would say 'Celebrity Juice'.

So, what best way to celebrate this than to put together some of the most memorable moments served up by Keith & co. Check it out:

5SOS' Michael is challenged to burp out a candle...

Not only is he a legit rockstar, Michael Clifford has many other talents including one of the most powerful burps in show business. But, can he actually blow out a candle with it?

Our very own Marvin attempting to squeeze himself into a suitcase.

When he's not busy spinning the biggest tunes on your radio you'll catch Mr Humes trying to squeeze himself into all types of luggage. That's just the type of guy he is.

Keith Lemon making things super awkward for Perrie, Zayn and Harry?!

The fact Perrie can't stop laughing shows how much of an actual bae she is. In the biggest girlband in the world? Check! Still has a wicked sense of humour? Check!

When things escalated very quickly between Ed Sheeran & Keith Lemon.

Wow... we are literally speechless.

Charli XCX reaches the pinnacle of her career... as a suitcase.

If we can make it an actual thing that every time you buy a suitcase it comes with a free popstar.

JLS & Rizzle Kicks unite to make the boyband of our 2011 dreams.

No joke, if both of these groups got together for a tour in 2018 we'd wait for hours just to get our hands on a pair of tickets. 'Mama Do The Hump' is a legit bop.

Louisa Johnson chugging bin juice is as iconic as it is grim.

Someone get her some mouthwash now. Please. For all our sakes.

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Dua Lipa Merchandise Stool

WATCH: Dua Lipa Works Her Merch Stand, Leaps On Fans, Then Gets Told Off...
Louisa Johnson on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

WATCH: Louisa Belted Out Xtina's 'Dirrty' And It's Just As Good As The Original
KSI vs Logan Paul

KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight CONFIRMED: All The Details Inc. Dates, Venue & More
Yungen Scared of Snakes Asset

WATCH: Yungen Tries To Play It Cool When He's Faced With His Phobia... He Fails
Katy Perry 'American Idol' Kiss

WATCH: Katy Perry Kissed An 'American Idol' Contestant... And He Did Not Like It

Katy Perry

Latest Music News

Sabrina The Teenage Witch 2018 Netflix Kiernan Shi

Sabrina The Teenage Witch! Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Reboot
2018 make up launches

2018's Best New Beauty Launches That Will Totally Revolutionise Your Life
Jay-Z Beyonce Jamaica Filming Twitter

Beyoncé & JAY Z’s Mythical Album Is Real & Here’s The Proof

Beyoncé

Vero Social Media App

What Is Vero & Why Should You Care About The New Social Media App?
Craig David and Justin Bieber Twitter

WATCH: Justin Bieber Crashed Craig David's Performance Just To Show Off Their Bromance

Craig David

Liam Payne Claps Back Troll Twitter

Liam Payne Clapped Back At A Fan Who Called Him Trash On Twitter
Shawn Mendes Album 3

Shawn Mendes: Everything You Need To Know About His Third Album

Shawn Mendes

Anne-Marie Parking Ticket Asset

Anne-Marie Promised To Pay Off A Fan's Parking Ticket, After She Was Charged Seeing Her!

Anne-Marie

2018 Pop Album Capital 2

Your Definitive List Of The Hottest New Albums You NEED In Your Life In 2018
Fifth Harmony

Sad News - Fifth Harmony Announce They Are Taking A Hiatus To "Pursue Solo Endeavours"

Fifth Harmony