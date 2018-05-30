Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock: What You Need To Know From Her Sister, Boyfriend And Height

30 May 2018, 16:43

Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock in red bikini

How tall is Leigh-Anne Pinnock and who is her sister tipped for Love Island? Little Mix fans raise important questions as they tease fifth album.

Little Mix favourite Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been making headlines for her upcoming fifth album with the girls and also with the rumours her sister is about to appear on Love Island 2018.

A huge talking point for the band, fans of The X Factor winners have been asking questions about the ‘Power’ singer including her height, age, social media and her relationship with boyfriend Andre Gary.

Here’s all the answers you need surrounding Leigh-Anne…

> Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Bali Holiday Turns A Bit Wild

Little Mix

How old is Leigh-Anne Pinnock, where is she from and how tall is she?

Aged 26, the Shout Out To My Ex singer celebrates her birthday on October 4.

She’s from High Wycombe and is 5’4inches in height.

Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock sister

Who are Leigh-Anne’s sisters?

One of three, the singer’s older sister Sarah is rumoured to be a secret contestant for Love Island season 4. She is a mum of one and runs her own party planning business.

Leigh-Anne also has another older sibling called Sian-Louise who remains out of the spotlight.

Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock boyfriend

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s boyfriend Andre Gray

The Little Mixer has been dating footballer Andre since 2016 and has happily showed off their romance on social media.

Andre has a career of his own as a footballer for Watford.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

Sharing plenty of photos, you find Leigh-Anne on Instagram @leighannepinnock.

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson harry Potter

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Visited Harry Potter World In Matching Hogwarts Capes

Caroline Flack Villa Tour Asset

Caroline Flack Just Gave A Forbbiden Sneak Peek Into The Love Island Villa
Jade Thirlwall Joins The Struts Asset

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joining Her Boyfriend's Rock Band, The Struts, On Stage Is Everything
Kissing Booth Blindfold Challenge

Watch: The Kissing Booth Cast Kiss A Hairless Cat In Hilarious Blindfold Challenge
Love Island Australia Kangatarian

A Love Island Australia Contestant Said He's 'Kangatarian' And Everyone Is Confused

Latest Music News

Caroline Flack & Love Island

When Does Love Island 2018 Start? ITV2 Date Confirmed Plus Line-Up And Villa Details
Jonas Blue & Brazilian School Kids

WATCH: These Brazilian School Kids Are Using Jonas Blue To Learn English
Kardashian kids

The Kardashian Kids - All Their Ages, Names And Who They Belong To
Niall Aslam Love Island Tattoo

Love Island 2018 Contestant Niall Aslam Will Make You Fall In Love With Him... For His Knowledge On Harry Potter
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Lili Reinhart Pregnancy Rumour Asset

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Forced To Address 'Pregnancy' Rumours After This Picture Circulated
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Inseparable For Days

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sister Love Island

This Little Mix Star's Sister Is On Standby For Love Island 2018
Love Island merchandise

Love Island 2018 Water Bottle, T-Shirts And More: ITV2 Bring Back Super Popular Merchandise
Anne-Marie Drunk Tweet Asset

Anne-Marie Got Drunk And Vowed To Delete Twitter