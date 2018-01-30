The Hell Month That Is January Is STILL Not Over & These People Are So Done With It

30 January 2018, 15:49

January longest month

Seriously, why has this month felt about eight weeks long?!

In all our lives we've not experienced a month that's felt as long as this January has. Seriously, there have been FIVE Mondays in January 2018 and we are fully DONE WITH IT. 

9 BoJack Horseman Quotes That Are Too Real For Anyone Who Hates Everything

And it turns out we're not the only ones struggling with this never ending month - you guys are too. 

It's longer than the longest of things. 

It's literally unbelievable it's STILL not February yet. 

Surely we're like a quarter of the way through 2018 by now?

What date are we on now?

How many more days? No, seriously, HOW MANY MORE.  

Getting paid a few days early in December hasn't helped TBH. 

There's probably a good explanation for this inordinately long month though... 

At least it's NEARLY over... 

There were way too many Mondays in this month for our liking. 

But hey, there are SOME upsides. 

Roll on February. 

> Download Our App To Distract You From The Fact It's STILL JANUARY.

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

louis and niall

Louis Tomlinson Talking About Niall Horan Is Proof That He Misses One Direction

Camila Cabello Nick Jonas GRAMMYs

WATCH: Camila Cabello Bumped Into Nick Jonas After Saying She'd Kiss Him, And... Blew Kisses At Him
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé 60th Annual GRAMMYs

WATCH: Blue Ivy Silences Beyoncé And Jay-Z During Camila Cabello's GRAMMY Speech

Beyoncé

Chris Hughes Olivia Attwood

Fans Aren’t Sure About Love Island’s Chris & Olivia’s New Reality Show ‘Crackin’ On’
Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran Asset

WATCH: Camila Cabello Sings A Snippet Of Her Unreleased Song, With Ed Sheeran

Latest Music News

Scotty T

Scotty T's Been Sacked From Geordie Shore After 'Snorting A Suspicious Substance'
ditto app

The Most Legit Dating App Has Arrived & It's Nothing Like Tinder
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid

Gigi And Bella Hadid's Naked Vogue Pictures Haven't Gone Down As Planned
iPhone Hacks

16 iPhone Tips & Hacks To Make You Fall In Love With Your Phone Again
BRIT Awards 2018 lol

Everything You Need To Know About The BRIT Awards 2018 - Inc. Performers, Date, Nominations & How To Watch
Kylie Jenner no makeup

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Is Due Within A MONTH & She’s Planning The Birth Already

Kim Kardashian Lindsay Lohan Feud Asset

Kim Kardashian Drags Lindsay Lohan In Shady Instagram Battle

Jemma lucy

Jemma Lucy Confuses Fans By Tweeting And Deleting Pregnancy Tweets
Charlotte Crosby and another girl

Stephen Bear Watching Charlotte Crosby Vids With Yet Another New Bae Is…Different
SZA Kylie Jenner Travis Scott

SZA's Grammy Performance Could Legit Be The Ultimate Kylie Jenner Baby Hint